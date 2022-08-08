IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for THESE states in next few days

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department has released its latest bulletin giving weather predictions about several states in the coming week. According to the bulletin, many states are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall in next few days.

The weather agency has predicted that some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha may get extremely heavy rainfall on August 9.

Goa and parts of Maharashtra may also witness similar weather conditions till August 11.

The weather department mentioned that fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning are also likely over Rajasthan from August 7 to August 9. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, may see isolated very heavy rainfall on August 10 and East Rajasthan will also witness similar weather on August 10 and August 11.

Notably, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may see isolated very heavy rainfall between August 9 and August 11.

Meanwhile, many parts of Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall on August 7. This led to chaos and traffic snarls across the city. According to IMD’s weather station at Santacruz, the city is likely to witness heavy rains between August 8 and August 10.

As per the KS Hosalikar, head of the surface instrument division at IMD, Pune, “Monsoon is likely to be vigorous over parts of Konkan and Maharashtra over the next five days. IMD has issued a severe weather warning for these days”.

The city of dreams has been kept under an orange alert, hinting at chances of widespread heavy rainfall in the next three days i.e. August 8, 9 and 10.

According to research, a monsoon low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. As the offshore monsoon trough near Konkan will get stronger, the region is expected to witness wet conditions.

Thane, Raigad and Palghar are also listed under the orange category weather alert. The neighbouring coastal districts have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated locations between August 8 and August 10.