IMD issues cold wave, dense fog warning in THESE states over next few days

Many northern states in India have experienced a sudden drop in temperature over the past couple of days. Now, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that this temperature drop is likely to persist for the next few days in some states.

In its latest weather forecast, the IMD has issued a 'cold wave conditions' and 'dense fog' alert for several parts of the country, mostly northern states. On December 18, the MeT department said that there will be a significant drop in the minimum temperature over the next few days.

There will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C, which will be experienced over most parts of Northwest, Central, and East India and over Maharashtra till December 21 and will rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

The ‘cold wave’ alert by the IMD has been issued in several states such as parts of north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh till December 21.

The government weather agency further predicted cold day conditions are very likely in some parts over north Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh till December 20. IMD further said, “Dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph likely to continue to prevail over plains of Northwest India till 21st December enhancing the adverse impact of Cold Wave and Cold Day Conditions.”

IMD has further issued a dense fog alert during the morning hours in several parts of the country. Dense fogs are predicted in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days and over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during December 19 and 20.