The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an advisory, on Sunday, May 18, predicting heavy rainfall in different parts of India in this coming week. From the north-eastern region to the southern parts, heavy thunderstorms and rainfall is predicted. However, the northern region, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is likely to get no relief from the heatwave conditions.

The western coastal region, including states like Kerala, Karnataka and Goa will experience heavy rainfall between May 18 and May 24. The southern region of India, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may experience heavy rainfall from May 18 to May 20. Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh is predicted between May 20 and May 22. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Coastal Karnataka, in this coming week. IMD has issued high alerts in these areas will be prone to floods and water logging.

The northeastern region of India, including areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will have a very heavy rain likely from May 18 to May 20.

IMD has predicted that India's national capital Delhi will have a light pour of rain, with thunderstorms and gusty winds between 30-40 km/h, getting relief from heat waves and extremely high temperature. The maximum temperature in Delhi, is expected to range between 38-40°C, with the minimum temperature between 27-29°C.

Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh will see scattered rainfall. Other northern states, like west Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, in the northern region will continue to experience the heatwaves. IMD has issued an advisory for citizens to stay indoors and remain hydrated.