IMD heatwave prediction for next 5 days, know which states will receive rainfall

After northern India, the southern states are also facing heatwave conditions as temperatures soar in the beginning of April month. An increase in the maximum temperature is also being recorded in these states. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further increase in temperature in many states. IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in many states.

According to the IMD prediction, for the next five days, there is a possibility of strong heatwave conditions in most parts of Delhi, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, South Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, the maximum temperature will also increase in these states. In such a situation, people may have to face the heat.

However, apart from this, the Weather Department has also predicted rain in some states. According to IMD, conditions are being created in most parts of Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal till April 8. During this time there may be heavy rainfall in these states.

At the same time, the weather will be stormy for the next few days in the Indian region adjoining the Bay of Bengal. During this, winds can blow at a speed of 65 km per hour. Also, there may be rain in these areas. The continuing scorching heat in Delhi is likely to increase further and no relief is expected at least for the next six days.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is forecast to reach 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday and 42 degree Celsius by Friday. The maximum temperature of 39.6 degree Celsius was recorded at the base centre on Wednesday last week, which is the highest temperature so far this season.

Weather stations at Ridge, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded heatwave on Tuesday with maximum temperatures at 40.4 degrees Celsius, 40.2 degrees Celsius, 40.6 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that due to lack of rain for a long time, the hot weather condition in Northwest India has become severe. Officials said heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh in the next five days.