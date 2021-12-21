IMD forecasts rain, snowfall in THESE states through Christmas weekend

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) daily weather forecast for Tuesday (December 21), some states are likely to see light to moderate rainfall over the next five days. IMD further said that the current cold wave conditions in north India are likely to dissipate from Thursday (December 23).

The northern regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to receive isolated rainfall and snowfall on December 22 and 23.

Western Himalayan region is very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and snowfall between December 24 and 29. As per IMD, there’s a isolated heavy falls may hit Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on December 27. Adjoining plains of northwest will also see scattered rainfall from December 26 to 29.

The north eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are very likely to receive light to moderate isolated rainfall over next 5 days. IMD all predicts the possibility of isolated thunderstorm and lightning in the on December 22 and 23.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur are also likely to see isolated incidents of hailstorm on December 22. Arunachal Pradesh may see similar weather continue on December 23.

On the cold front, IMD forecasted that current cold wave conditions in north and central India are likely to abate from December 23. From there on, most parts of northwest and central India will see a gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures in the next four days. IMD forecasts no significant change thereafter. In most eastern parts of the country, no significant change is expected over the next two days but the minimum temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

While Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal area are very likely to remain under cold wave conditions in isolated pockets for the next 24 hours, the situation will continue in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha for the next 2 days.