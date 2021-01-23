Headlines

IMD forecasts rain over parts of north west India, says this about Delhi

According to the IMD, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely in north Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2021, 02:04 PM IST

Very light to light rainfall and thundershowers are expected in Delhi, Chandigarh, and some areas of Punjab and Haryana today (January 23). At the same time, heavy rains and snow are predicted in isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, as per the details provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD explained that the weather conditions were influenced by a western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and the presence of cyclonic circulation in lower levels over central Pakistan and Punjab.

"Under its influence, very light/light rain/thundershower likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 23rd January, 2021; Heavy rain/snow very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on 23rd January, 2021," said IMD.

According to the meteorological department, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and hail are likely to be witnessed in north Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In good news for those dealing with harsh cold, the minimum temperatures will also rise by two to three degree Celsius on January 23 and January 24. The temperatures though will fall again by three to five degree Celsius for the next three days. It is likely that parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana will also witness dense to very dense fog.

The IMD said in its bulletin, "Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely during next 48 hours (23rd-24th January) and fall by 3-5°C during subsequent 3 days (25th-27th January) over most parts of Northwest and Central India."

"Very Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana in the morning hours of 23rd and isolated Dense fog during 24th-27th January, 2021," the IMD added.

The IMD is the main agency which is responsible for making meteorological observations and making weather forecasts in India. It comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences of the government of India.

