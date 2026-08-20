IMD forecasts more rain on Thursday as low-pressure system moves across India

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of central and northern India on August 20, while Delhi-NCR is likely to receive scattered showers.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across several parts of India on Thursday, August 20, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in central and northern regions.

Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness the strongest spells. Heavy rainfall is also possible in East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and several northeastern states.

Low-pressure system to drive rainfall

The weather activity is being influenced by a well-marked low-pressure area over north Jharkhand and adjoining parts of southwest Bihar and southeast Uttar Pradesh.

The system formed after a depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area at 11:30 am IST on August 19. It is expected to move west-northwestwards over southeast Uttar Pradesh, adjoining north Chhattisgarh and northeast Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough is also extending through Firozpur, Karnal and Hardoi before passing through the low-pressure area towards Digha and the northeast Bay of Bengal. These systems are contributing to the ongoing rainfall over northern and central India.

These states may get heavy rain

Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on August 20. Heavy rain is also likely at some places in East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, may also experience isolated heavy rainfall.

The wet spell is expected to continue in some regions over the coming days. West Madhya Pradesh may see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from August 20 to 23, while East Madhya Pradesh could receive similar conditions through August 25. Konkan and Goa are also likely to remain wet through August 25.

Delhi-NCR likely to see scattered rain

Delhi-NCR is expected to receive comparatively less widespread rainfall on Thursday. According to the IMD forecast, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi fall under the "scattered" rainfall category for August 20. This means rain is likely at a few places rather than across most parts of the region.

However, parts of Delhi and Haryana have already witnessed intense rainfall. Between 8:30 am on August 18 and 8:30 am on August 19, Kalka recorded 16 cm of rain, while Panchkula received 10 cm.

The rainfall activity is expected to remain active across parts of northern and central India as the low-pressure system continues its west-northwestward movement.