IMD forecasts light to moderate rain, dense fog in THESE states in the next 4-5 days

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) daily weather report for Monday (December 13), no significant system is observed in either North or South India in the next five days. However, a feeble western disturbance is again likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from December 15, causing light to moderate rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, as well as Himachal Pradesh. Light snowfall can also occur in the higher regions in these areas between December 15 and 17.

Isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall will continue in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining areas over the next 5 days. Rest of the regions of the country will experience dry weather in the next five days.

Minimum temperatures

Minimum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, western UP and north MP are forecast to stay between 6 to 10 degrees Celsius. No significant changes in minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the next 3-4 days.

Fog warning

IMD forecasts dense fog in morning hours in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 48 hours.

Observed weather in the past 24 hours, up to 0830 IST today

As per the weatherman, rainfall/ thundershowers were observed at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe. Significant amount of rainfall (3 cm or more) was observed in parts of some Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai.

Shallow fog was observed in many pockets over Punjab, in a few pockets over east Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi