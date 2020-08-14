IMD forecasts heavy rains in Mumbai; Delhi to witness light showers

Several areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Very heavy rainfall is predicted to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

"Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today," IMD said.

The weather department has also predicted light rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

On Thursday morning, rain lashed various parts of the national capital. The rain started on Wednesday late night and continued till Thursday. Different parts of Delhi faced waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall. Waterlogging was also observed at an underpass in the Dwarka area following rainfall.

IMD also noted that Delhi had recorded 72% less rainfall than normal in August so far till Wednesday, the lowest in 10 years. Overall, the city has witnessed 35 per cent less rains in the monsoon season this year.

It may be noted that Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.