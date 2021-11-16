IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states till November 19 - Details inside

The recent spate of rainfall in the coastal states are set to continue during the week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds in seven southern states and UT till November 19.

As per IMD’s latest forecast, the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will see light to moderate rainfall in most areas with isolated bouts of heavy downpour on November 15 and 16. Coastal and south interior Karnataka, adjoining north Kerala, Tamil Nadu and UT of Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also forecasted over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south Konkan and Goa.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north coastal Tamil Nadu on November 17 and 18. Coastal and south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema are likely to see heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Finally, IMD forecasts light to moderate rains at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north coastal Tamil Nadu, and coastal and south interior Karnataka on November 19.

Rough weather should be expected at sea during this time with IMD forecasting winds of speeds up to 40-50 kmph along with gusting up to 60 kmph along Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea from November 16 to 18. The department has also issued an advisory for fisherman to not to venture out into water during the period.