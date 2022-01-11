Headlines

IMD forecasts dense fog, cold wave in THESE 6 states over next 4-5 days

IMD predicts dense fog in some parts of the country. Cold wave conditions likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during January 12-15.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

According to recent predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog and cold wave conditions will be observed in several parts of northwest India in the next 4-5 days.

On Sunday, dense to very dense fog was observed in some places over Punjab, in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.

Minimum temperatures are above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over many parts of plains of northwest, central and east India but a fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of plains of northwest India during next 48 hours and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over east India during next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter is likely, the IMD bulletin said, adding that a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over north central Maharashtra during next 2-3 days and no significant change thereafter.

There are cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during January 12-15, and over north Rajasthan during January 11-13.

Cold day conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during next 2 days even as dense/very dense fog in isolated pockets in night/ morning hours is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days, and north Rajasthan during the next three days.

(With inputs from IANS)

