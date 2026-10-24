IMD forecasts cyclone over Bay of Bengal, warns of heavy rain across southern India

A possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal has put several coastal states on alert, with Tamil Nadu expected to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days first.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal that could turn into a cyclonic storm in the coming two days. The system is then expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, and heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is expected to build up over the central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen on Sunday, October 25, and turn into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning.

Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy rain

According to the IMD forecast, several parts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall as the weather system develops. Districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on alert

The weather system is expected to reach the western central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28. Heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal areas as the system moves closer. The IMD has warned about very heavy rainfall in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on October 28.

Heavy rain in isolated places

On Monday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places such as Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukkottai districts. The next day, isolated heavy rain is expected in Ramanathapuram, while other Southern districts are likely to get moderate rainfall.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Southern Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, light rain at isolated places like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is expected on October 29 and 30.

(With inputs from ANI)