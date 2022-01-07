IMD forecast: THESE states, UTs may witness rain, hail storm over next 3 days

As per the India Meteorological Department’s recent forecast, bad weather is expected from January 7 till January 9 across all the states in North and Central parts of India. Light to moderate rainfall is expected on January 8 as a second Western Disturbance this week peaks. MP and Eastern UP may witness hailstorm tomorrow.

As per IMD, an intense Western Disturbance will impact northwest India, begging from January 6 night. An induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to develop over southwest Rajasthan and nearby areas on January 7 under the influence of the WD.

The IMD had forecasted a wet spell over northwest and central parts of India till January 9. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and West UP is likely to witness continued scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall on January 7. MP and Eastern UP will see light rainfall turn to hail storm on January 8 and 9 due to a second WD.

In the next 4-5 days, no cold wave conditions are likely over north India, IMD had stated earlier in the week.