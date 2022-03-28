IMD forecast: Severe heat wave in north and central India, know weather prediction in other places

This year the summer season seems to have reached earlier than scheduled. In North and Central India, people have started sweating due to the heat in March itself. In Southern India, it is becoming difficult to get out of the house during the day time due to scorching Sun.

Hot winds have been blowing all day through. The maximum temperature has reached 40 degree Celsius in many states. In North and Central India, the temperature reaching 40 degree Celsius in the month of March is a sign that severe heatwave is due this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of warm winds in northwest, central and western India in the next 4-5 days. At the same time, there is a possibility of light rain in Northeast India. The mercury has started touching 40-41 degree Celsius in Vidarbha and Marathwada of Maharashtra, West Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Madhya Pradesh.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of a gradual increase in the maximum temperature in most areas of Northwest and Central India in the next four days. It may increase by 2-3 degrees as per IMD predictions.

Warm winds are likely to prevail over South Punjab, South Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, North Central Maharashtra and Marathwada till March 29 to March 31. In the next three days, hot winds are likely to prevail in the Western Himalayan region and Gujarat as well.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation is persisting over Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining areas. Apart from this, Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely over many parts of Northeast India. Apart from this, scattered rain can be seen in some parts of Karnataka, Kerala as well as some areas of Tamil Nadu.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the people of North and Central India will not get relief from the heat yet. That is, there is no sign of rain in the coming days. This time heat will wreak havoc in South India along with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra.