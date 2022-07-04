Search icon
IMD forecast: Heavy rains predicted in several states, UTs over next 5 days

IMD weather forecast: Widespread rainfall activity is expected in many parts of the country over the next 5 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

Children enjoy the rain as the capital gets a respite from the summer heat, in New Delhi on Sunday | Photo: ANI

As per the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough active and south of its normal position while a low pressure area lying over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood will bring heavy showers to most parts of the country over the next four days.

Under the influence of the systems, fairly widespread, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over Gujarat, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and parts of Maharashtra over the next 5 days till July 8.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will witness scattered rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall during next 5 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will see scattered to widespread rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning between July 5 and 8. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in different parts on different dates during this time.

Gujarat, Goa and parts of Maharashtra are likely to see isolated extremely heavy rainfall between 7-8.

