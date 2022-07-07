Headlines

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

IAS success story: Meet engineer who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC with AIR 104; not from IIT or NIT

IMD forecast: Delhi likely to witness light rain, thundershower today

The IMD official said no colour-coded alert has been issued for rain on Thursday.

Aayushi

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

Delhi is likely to witness light rain and thundershower on Thursday even as the city's maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said. The city witnessed a warm and humid morning as the minimum temperature was two notches above normal, even as the weather office predicted light rain during the day.

"There will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places. The city's maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told PTI.

READ | Baahubali screenwriter nominated to Rajya Sabha: Know more about Vijayendra Prasad

The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 52 per cent, it added. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city had settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The IMD official said no colour-coded alert has been issued for rain on Thursday. The weather office had earlier issued an "orange" alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

The city's air quality index (AQI) was "moderate" (104), according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour AQI bulletin released at 4 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

READ | Assam: Concerns around post-flood diseases engulf people in the state

