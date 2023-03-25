IMD: Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years; check Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad weather forecast

Representational Image

Delhi received 12 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, the highest in a day in March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 12 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8:30 am, it added. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s weather today:

Today will see some cloud cover in the nation's capital, New Delhi. On the other side, if we talk about the temperature, the minimum and maximum values are respectively 17 and 28 degrees. The Meteorological Service predicts that Delhi's maximum temperature would rise during the next few days. Nonetheless, Delhi will see a little break from the heat.

UP’s weather today:

Today there will be rain and thunder in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, a dust storm could occur at the same moment. The minimum and highest temperatures in Lucknow today, according to the meteorological department, are 20 and 33 degrees, respectively. In Lucknow, maximum temperatures of 19 degrees and 26 degrees can be expected in the upcoming days. At the same time, Ghaziabad may continue to have some cloud cover.

At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category at 102.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 '"severe". Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening.