Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Haryana to experience light rainfall today; increase in minimum temperature recorded

With the increase in temperature in the capital Delhi for the last few days, people have got relief from the bitter cold. So, now once again the people of the capital may have to bear the brunt of winter. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the sky will be cloudy for 3 days from Tuesday and there may be light to moderate rain in many states including Delhi and some places in NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The north Indian states are recording an increase in the minimum temperature during the days while the nights were still comparatively cold. The minimum temperature is expected to be 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in isolated areas of Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, etc.

As per IMD, several parts of Delhi experienced light rainfall in the morning on Tuesday. Mayur Vihar, Patparganj and Faridabad saw drizzle in the early morning today. Light rain activities with thunderstorms may continue till January 26, according to the forecasting agency.

Delhi’s minimum temperature today will be recorded at 10 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 24 degree Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh experienced a sudden cold wave today. Light rain was seen in Moradabad, Bareilly, Bijnor and Lakhimpur Kheri. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and drizzle in many districts of UP. However, an increase in the minimum temperature is recorded.

According to the weather agency Skymet, snowfall/light rain is being recorded at many places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.