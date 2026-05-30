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IMD cuts monsoon forecast to 90% of average, warns of hotter June as El Niño strengthens

Amid extreme heatwave conditions in North India, barring few spells of rain that provided much needed relief from the heat, the Indian Meteorological Department made forecast of 'below normal' monsoon and 'above normal' heatwave in June.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 30, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

IMD cuts monsoon forecast to 90% of average, warns of hotter June as El Niño strengthens
IMD cuts monsoon forecast to 90% of average (ANI)
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Amid extreme heatwave conditions in North India, barring few spells of rain that provided much needed relief from the heat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) made forecast of 'below normal' monsoon and 'above normal' heatwave in June. The prediction suggest a major impact on the scope of rainfall during the monsoon season between June-September and a greater possibility of  'deficient' rainfall this year.

Addressing a press conference, Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the country is expected to receive 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall during the June-September monsoon season, with a model error margin of four per cent. The number has been revised from the 92% predicted in April which will result in a 60% chance of 'deficient' rainfall, worsening the situation for farm sector along with impacting the water levels in water reservoirs, groundwater recharge and hydro-power potential in what can be a major crisis. 

IMD said that the deterioration of the monsoon is likely due to the creation of strong El Nino conditions, a climate pattern triggering the surface waters of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become to become warmer than normal, affecting weather patterns across the world. It can lead to weaker monsoons and below-normal rainfall in India. 

According to the regional forecast, Northeast India is expected to receive normal rainfall, ranging between 94 and 106 per cent of the LPA. However, Central India, South Peninsular India, Northwest India and the Monsoon Core Zone are likely to experience below-normal rainfall during the season. Providing the outlook for June, Mohapatra said rainfall is expected to remain below normal across most parts of the country, at less than 92 per cent of the LPA. Some areas in Northwest India, Northeast India and the southern peninsula may, however, witness normal to above-normal rainfall.

IMD also predicted a hotter June in India this year, with a forecast of 'above normal' heatwave over many parts of UP, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. However, Rajasthan and Jharkhand may receive 'below normal' heatwave for some days during the month.

He further noted that rainfall in May has been four per cent above normal nationally, while cumulative seasonal rainfall up to May 27 stood one per cent above normal.

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