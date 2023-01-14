IMD cold wave update: Rajasthan shivers at -2 degrees Celsius, -1 predicted for tomorrow

Representational Image

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that winter would once again wreak havoc on the plains as a result of snowfall in the mountains. Given the current climate, winter in Rajasthan, where summer highs average 45–50 degrees mercury, is taking on a new hue.

In the fields, water turned to ice as the temperature dropped to a minimum around -2.0 degrees Celsius. Bikes and cars have been covered with ice. In the early hours of the morning, ice began forming from the faucets. Due to this, winter in The Desert has been far colder than usual for a very long time.

The night before last was the season's coldest so far. Fatehpur Shekhawati and Churu, the hottest part of the nation, have had an unusually snowy winter. Cloudy weather, fog, and a strong cold wave have hit Fatehpur hard. The coldest temperature ever recorded was -2.0 degrees Celsius in Churu, followed by 1.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 3.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, and 3.9 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

The sun did not make an appearance on Friday until about lunchtime as a result of the blustery gusts coming down from the north. The scenario of simultaneous melting and cooling caused by dew rain has persisted since yesterday night. Furthermore, Friday's high temperature fell by around 13 degrees owing to chilly waves that occurred throughout the day.

Additionally, the IMD predicts that beginning on January 15th, strong cold waves will sweep through over a dozen districts across the state. Warnings of "yellow" severity have been issued for other parts of the state as a result of the current cold snap.

The Meteorological Department reports that a cold wave-like condition has developed owing to the sporadic appearance of chilly winds. Drivers on roads are required to use their headlights at all times, including in broad daylight. Because of the dew that dropped last night, the humidity level has risen significantly since this morning.