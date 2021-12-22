'Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions' in THESE states - Check full forecast here

A cold wave warning has been issued by the weather department in several states and UTs of India including Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. All these states, for the past several days, have been witnessing a significant drop in the temperature.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will persist in several states and union territories for this week. States like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness very cold conditions for the next few days.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region between December 22 and 25 under the influence of two Western Disturbances.

Here is the full forecast

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to grip parts of Odisha over the next two or three days as the mercury further dips in the state.

Bhubaneswar recorded the third lowest December temperature in the last 10 years at 10 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 notches below normal, it said.

Cold wave conditions will also continue in several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

According to the official bulletin, "Under the influence of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, the first from December 22 and second from December 24, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region from December 22 to 25. Light isolated rainfall is also likely over Punjab on December 24."

The agency, in its bulletin, has also forecasted dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during December 23-26 and over West Rajasthan during December 24-26.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees with at least 4.5 notches less than normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum dips to at least 2 degrees Celsius, or the departure from normal is equal to or over 6.5 degrees Celsius. For coastal stations, it is a cold wave when the minimum is 15 degrees or less, or the departure is less than or equal to 4.5 degrees.

(With ANI inputs)