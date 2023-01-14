IMD weather update: Dense to very dense fog likely over north India from THIS date, check forecast

File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its latest forecast that a dense to very dense fog would engulf north India, including Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and other NCR areas from January 14. The forecast added that isolated or scattered cold wave conditions would prevail from January 15, 2023.

In the last 24 hours, several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh at many places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received light to moderate rainfall or snowfall.

Some places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh also received light rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures fell down to seven to 10 degree-Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; in some parts of Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh and in some parts of West Madhya Pradesh. As per the IMD, a Western Disturbance lies over northeast Rajasthan.

"These systems are very likely to cause light/moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today the 13th January, 2023," the IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

According to the most recent IMD weather alert, the temperature in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and some other surrounding NCR cities would touch 0 degrees Celsius. IMD has predicted that areas such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and several other northern regions will see extreme cold waves once again in the next 48 hours, with the temperature expected to drop below 2 degrees Celsius.