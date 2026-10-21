IMD Alert: Very heavy rain to lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka on Oct 22; Delhi next from Oct 24

IMD has forecast widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep on Oct 22 with very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu. Delhi-NCR may see rain from Oct 24.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of south India on Thursday, October 22, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep likely to experience showers.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while parts of Karnataka may receive heavy rain. Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the coming days.

IMD alert for Thursday, Oct 22

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely to continue during the ongoing spell.

Kerala and Mahe, along with Lakshadweep, are also likely to receive widespread rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, while Lakshadweep may experience heavy showers from Thursday through October 26.

Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over South Interior Karnataka during the ongoing spell. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over parts of Karnataka, while gusty winds may affect Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Delhi-NCR, UP and Northwest India weather

Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are not covered by a rainfall warning for Thursday. However, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on October 24 and 25.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase in parts of northwest India from Friday. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad may receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 23 to 25.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience rainfall on October 24 and 25, while Uttarakhand may receive showers between October 23 and 26. West Rajasthan may receive rainfall on October 24, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 kmph.

Central, West And Northeast India forecast

West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on Thursday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely.

Konkan and Goa, along with Madhya Maharashtra, may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on Thursday through October 23. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may continue to receive isolated to scattered rainfall through October 22.

South India and Andaman remain active

South India will remain the main focus. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may continue to receive isolated to scattered rainfall through October 26.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall through October 26, with isolated heavy rain through October 24 and gusty winds up to 60 kmph.