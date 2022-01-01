IMD Alert! These 4 states likely to witness rain, snow between January 4-7

While the southern and eastern regions of India battle with heavy rainfall, the northern belt does not seem to get relief from the cold wave anytime soon.

The Director-General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said that under the influence of an active western disturbance approaching north-west India, there could be rainfall or snowfall at most places over the western Himalayan region like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between January 4 and 7.

III.A fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall activity over Western Himalayan Region during 03rd to 07th (with possibility of isolated heavy falls on 04th & 05th) and light to moderate rainfall over plains of northwest India during 04th to 07th January, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 1, 2022

Fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall during 03rd-07th with isolated heavy falls over J.K. on 04th & 05th and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 05th. Isolated Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th & 05th and over HP & Uttarakhand on 05th January, 2022 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 1, 2022

Scattered to fairly widespread Light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan & West UP during 05th-07th and light isolated rainfall over west MP on 05th. Isolated thunderstorms & Hailstorms over Punjab on 05th January, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 1, 2022

"A western disturbance is impacting Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, region. Under its influence, we are expecting scattered rainfall or snowfall over the region in the next 48 hours. From January 4, an active western disturbance will approach northwest India. Under its influence from January 4-7, there could be rainfall or snowfall at most places over the western Himalayan region like J-K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It will cause light to moderate rain or thundershower over plains of northwest India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh," Mohapatra told ANI.

He further informed that this western disturbance will move eastwards and its intensity will decrease but rainfall activity will expand towards eastern India. "As the western disturbance approaches northeast India, the temperature rises. Therefore, the cold wave conditions that we are experiencing in some places over northwest India, will gradually abate. From January 4, the temperature in the planes of the country will be normal or above normal," the senior IMD official said.

