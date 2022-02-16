IMD alert: Rainfall predicted in 11 states, UTs over next 5 days - Check full list

In its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted wet spells over 11 states and Union Territories over 5 days. As per the IMD briefing, wet spell is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3 days with isolated heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours while 2 successive feeble Western Disturbances are likely to bring isolated rainfall over Western Himalayan region from February 16 to 20.

Northeasterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu are very likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 5 days. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely over Lakshadweep Islands during the next 2 days.

In the north, IMD predicts isolated light rainfall/ snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad over the next 5 days. Isolated light rainfall/ snowfall is also forecasted over Himachal Pradesh from February 18 to 20 and over Uttarakhand on February 20.

Furthermore, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim is very likely to see isolated light rainfall over the next 5 days and over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 20. Madhya Pradesh is likely to see isolated light rainfall on February 18 and 19th and over Chhattisgarh on February 19 and 20.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands are very likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall during next 24 hours and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning over the next 3 days. The weather will recede from thereafter.