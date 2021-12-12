IMD forecasts rain, snow, dense fog in THESE states, UTs till December 16

As per IMD latest forecast on Sunday (December 12), dry weather will prevail over most parts of the country except light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands over next three to four days. Light to moderate rainfall is also forecast over Lakshadweep during December 14 and 15 and Arunachal Pradesh on December 15 and 16. Light to moderate rainfall/ snowfall is forecasted over isolated places very likely in Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during December 14 to 16. Dry weather will prevail over the rest of the country for the next 4-5 days, as per IMD.

Latest satellite pictures show light to moderate convection over western Himalayan region and adjoining planes of northwest India, particularly some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and northeast and northwest UP. In south peninsular India, moderate convection is observed over extreme south coastal Tamil Nadu and light convection over other southeast parts of peninsular India. Central India, and adjoining, east and west parts have mainly clear skies.

As per IMD’s observations during the last 24 hours, rainfall and thundershowers were observed at a few places over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Interior Karanataka, Kerala and Mahe also observes rain and thunder activity at isolated places.

Temperature forecast

IMD forecasts minimum temperatures in the range of 5-9 degrees Celsius over many parts of plains of northwest India during next 4-5 days. This includes most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan and west UP, and in some parts of east UP and north MP.

Many parts of eastern India will see a gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2-3 c during next 2 days. No significant weather change is expected thereafter. Over the rest of the country, similar minimum temperatures will prevail over the next 3-4 days

Fog warning

IMD has issued fog warning for the north-eastern states. Dense fog in morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in next 24 hours.