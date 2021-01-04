Headlines

HomeIndia

India

IMD alert: Heavy rains, hailstorms predicted in these parts of country till January 5

The weather agency has also said that the temperature will increase by three to five degrees Celsius in North India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 07:19 AM IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in North India for the next three days. Delhi NCR has been witnessing continuous rains for the last two days and similar weather is expected for a few more days. 

According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi-NCR will remain cloudy till January 6. Apart from NCR, the cold wave is also troubling people in most parts of North India. Since the first day of the new year, a dense fog has engulfed the region.

The weather agency has also said that the temperature will increase by three to five degrees Celsius in North India. It has said that heavy rains are likely to continue in North India till January 5. Along with this, hailstorms are also expected. In this regard, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information on Sunday.

As per IMD, such seasonal activities will occur in the plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan) on Sunday, while from Monday onwards the Western Himalayan region (Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) will experience them. The department said that after the rains, the north-northwest winds are expected in the plains of northwest India, due to which there is a possibility of tremendous cold wave in remote places of Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan from January 7.

A cyclonic flow has formed due to western disturbances in and around Afghanistan. It is expected to move towards Pakistan during the next 48 hours. As a result of the Western Disturbance, low air pressure remains in Southwest Rajasthan. 

"Due to these effects, rain or snowfall is forecast in the Western Himalayan region during January 4-6. There may be heavy rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. During this period there is also a possibility of hail at some places in the western region of the Himalayas," the Meteorological Department said.

