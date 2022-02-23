IMD alert: From Delhi to West Bengal, these states, UTs to see rainfall in next few days

As winter chills recede, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a list of states that can expect to see rainfall activity over states from the Western Himalayan region to East & Northeast over next few days.

As per the latest weather forecast, Northwest India, which includes Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West and East Uttar Pradesh, West and East Rajasthan will witness rains over the next four days.

Himachal Pradesh, J&K and adjoining areas will very likely receive fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, snowfall in the next 24 hours and scattered rainfall, snowfall for subsequent 03 days. Isolated, scattered rainfall, snowfall is predicted over Uttarakhand during next 4 days.

Isolated light rainfall very likely over Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days; and over Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh on 25th & 26th February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 23, 2022

Over Punjab and north Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh, isolated light rainfall is very likely during next 4 days. Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh will see similar rainfall activity on February 25 and 26.

IMD also predicts scattered light to moderate rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim with thunderstorm and lightning activity on February 24 and 25.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura will see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall on February 24 and 26, with thunderstorm & lightning activity in between on February 25.

Furthermore, IMD also predicts scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands over next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall on February 27.