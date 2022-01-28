IMD Alert! Cold wave to continue for another week across India

As the month of January comes to an end, the cold wave still seems to continue in many parts of the country and it will continue so for another week as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an alert in Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours since it might see a sharp drop in temperature. States like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will also witness the cold wave during the next 24 hours.

Northwest India might witness an increase in temperature by 2-3 degrees however, north India will see no significant change in temperature and will remain cold.

East India may witness a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees during the next two days.

As far as rains are concerned, northeast India may receive moderate rainfall and there is a possibility of scattered snowfall in the upper areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain may occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and isolated parts of South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Other than North India, Bihar may also witness a cold wave. As per predictions, the state might witness icy winds and the temperature might go down. However, there is no chance of rain.