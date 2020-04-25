IMCT writes to WB govt again, alleges non-cooperation, lapses at quarantine centres

Alleging lack of cooperation from the West Bengal government, the Inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) on Saturday sent another letter to the state chief secretary highlighting the issues faced by it.

The letter also cited inadequate security provided during their visits to cities among other issues.

Addressed to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) led by senior bureaucrat Apurba Chandra, said that the West Bengal government cannot waste their time accompanying the IMCT for the field visit and claimed that "it was in complete violation to the Ministry of Home Affairs letter."

The central team also expressed its concern over the Dumurjula quarantine centre in the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government is yet to respond to the letter.

On Friday, the IMCT team inspected the Dumurjala Stadium, a quarantine centre and Sanjiban Hospital along with various other red zones in the Howrah district.

In the letter, the IMCT said that the Dumurjala quarantine centre has 80 inmates at present and cramped vans are being used to carry them from the quarantine centre to testing faculty and a complete violation of social distancing was found to have taken place during the travel.

It further claimed that during their visit to Saikia containment zone, the government 'strictly' enforced lockdown orders, which was not needed. Since health professionals are not part of the surveillance team, it said that the team members would like to meet officers of the local body, district administration and a few residents in the area. It also sought a complete record of the surveillance carried out in containment zones so far.

In West Bengal, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 514. Till now, 103 people have either been cured or discharged, while 15 deaths have been reported, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.