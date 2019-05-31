'Imagine there's no...': Kolkata college gives students option to pick 'humanity' under religion category

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

HomeIndia

India

'Imagine there's no...': Kolkata college gives students option to pick 'humanity' under religion category

A Calcutta University college, Bethune College, has planned to scrap the clubbing of different religions together under the 'other' category and decided to introduce 'Humanity' as an new option for people who many not adhere to any religion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 08:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Almost fifty years ago, the great philoshopher John Lennon sang: "Imagine there's no heaven. It's easy if you try No hell below us. Above us only sky. Imagine all the people. Living for today (ah ah ah). Imagine there's no countries. It isn't hard to do. Nothing to kill or die for. And no religion, too."

It's fair to say that former Beatle would've been thrilled to see how a Kolkata college appeared to imbibe the leitmotif of its song. Religion has often been used an excuse by those who seek to commit atrocities and there tribe of non-religious people keeps on increasing. Many of these people often feel uncomfortable picking the religion of their birth when filling out government or college forms. 

While most colleges have the 'Other' category, a Kolkata college has decided to scrap that the clubbing of different religions together under the 'other' category and decided to introduce 'Humanity' as a new option for people who may not adhere to any religion.

Bethune College in Kolkata has taken the significant step in the undergraduate admission process  that has commenced from May 27 for the year 2019. 

"We have realised that some students are reluctant to mentioning their religion in the admission form. We appreciate their views as we feel that 'Humanity' is the true religion of mankind. So we have deliberately kept this category in the religion section . It was an unanimous decision on the part of our admission committee," Mamata Ray, principal of Bethune College has said to the Millenium Post

Many Twitter users welcomed this new initatiative implemented by Bethune College.

 

 

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Man stumbles upon series of tunnels under his home, what happens next will blow you away

Bihar government reduces holidays for Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja in new calendar for schools

Hero Karizma XMR 210 India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]

G20 Summit in Delhi explained: Who is coming, who is skipping, guest countries, other details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE