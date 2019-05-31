'Imagine there's no...': Kolkata college gives students option to pick 'humanity' under religion category

A Calcutta University college, Bethune College, has planned to scrap the clubbing of different religions together under the 'other' category and decided to introduce 'Humanity' as an new option for people who many not adhere to any religion.

Almost fifty years ago, the great philoshopher John Lennon sang: "Imagine there's no heaven. It's easy if you try No hell below us. Above us only sky. Imagine all the people. Living for today (ah ah ah). Imagine there's no countries. It isn't hard to do. Nothing to kill or die for. And no religion, too."



It's fair to say that former Beatle would've been thrilled to see how a Kolkata college appeared to imbibe the leitmotif of its song. Religion has often been used an excuse by those who seek to commit atrocities and there tribe of non-religious people keeps on increasing. Many of these people often feel uncomfortable picking the religion of their birth when filling out government or college forms.

While most colleges have the 'Other' category, a Kolkata college has decided to scrap that the clubbing of different religions together under the 'other' category and decided to introduce 'Humanity' as a new option for people who may not adhere to any religion.

Bethune College in Kolkata has taken the significant step in the undergraduate admission process that has commenced from May 27 for the year 2019.

"We have realised that some students are reluctant to mentioning their religion in the admission form. We appreciate their views as we feel that 'Humanity' is the true religion of mankind. So we have deliberately kept this category in the religion section . It was an unanimous decision on the part of our admission committee," Mamata Ray, principal of Bethune College has said to the Millenium Post

Many Twitter users welcomed this new initatiative implemented by Bethune College.

In a move that's first of it's kind, Bethune College in Kolkata becomes India's first educational institution to introduce 'Humanity' as a religion in it's admission portal. Way to go! — Souvik Roy Moulick (@SouvikRM10) May 31, 2019

A couple of colleges in West Bengal including #BethuneCollege , #BarasatGovt and #MidnaporeCollege have allowed applicants to choose ‘Humanism’ as their religion.

In these decadent times, it’s immensely reassuring.

Congratulations Humanity! — Sankalan Sarkar (@sankalansrkr) May 31, 2019

This is a part of the application form of Bethune College, Kolkata.

Hope, others will follow this. pic.twitter.com/4J16kSSYsO — Anil kumar (@Kothapallyanil2) May 31, 2019