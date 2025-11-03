'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor
Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha
After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online
Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies
Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say
King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...
SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here
INDIA
Congress stronly responded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath's indirect jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling them Mahagathbandhan's 'teen bandar'
After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan alliance on Monday by calling their three key campaigners “three monkeys”, Congress strongly protested.
In a strong reply to Yogi’s ‘bandar’ taunt, Congress associated this with Lord Hanuman, accusing UP CM Yogi of disrespecting the Hindu deity. Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “He is a Yogi, but he is insulting Hanuman ji. Imagine a Yogi insulting Hanuman ji. What can we say? The public is watching and hearing this.”
Taking a hit at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said just like the three monkeys "speak no evil, hear no evil, see no evil", these leaders too are blind, deaf, and mute to the truth of the development which has taken place in Bihar.
“Just as Gandhiji had three monkeys, today the INDIA alliance brought in three monkeys in the name of Pappu, Tappu and Appu (Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav. Pappu cannot speak the truth or say anything good. Tappu cannot see any truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth,” Yogi Adityanath said during a public meeting at Keoti, Bihar.Alleging the Mahagathbandhan to be colluding with the mafia in the state, Adityanath added, "These people cannot see the development done by the NDA people. These three people hug and mingle with the family mafias, and disrupt the security of the state.”
The Keoti Assembly constituency is set to witness a four-way battle for the seat. As BJP's Murari Mohan Jha looks to retain his seat, there is RJD's Faraz Fatmi, and Jan Suraaj's Biltu Sahani, and AIMIM's Mohammad Anisur Rahman which are looking for an upset against the MLA. Before Jha, it was RJD's Fatmi who represented the seat, making the electoral contest a close contest as two familiar faces looked to come back and represent the people of Keoti.
Bihar assembly consists of 243 seats for which the elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
(With inputs from ANI)