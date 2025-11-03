'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Congress stronly responded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath's indirect jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling them Mahagathbandhan's 'teen bandar'

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan alliance on Monday by calling their three key campaigners “three monkeys”, Congress strongly protested.

In a strong reply to Yogi’s ‘bandar’ taunt, Congress associated this with Lord Hanuman, accusing UP CM Yogi of disrespecting the Hindu deity. Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “He is a Yogi, but he is insulting Hanuman ji. Imagine a Yogi insulting Hanuman ji. What can we say? The public is watching and hearing this.”

Taking a hit at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said just like the three monkeys "speak no evil, hear no evil, see no evil", these leaders too are blind, deaf, and mute to the truth of the development which has taken place in Bihar.

“Just as Gandhiji had three monkeys, today the INDIA alliance brought in three monkeys in the name of Pappu, Tappu and Appu (Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav. Pappu cannot speak the truth or say anything good. Tappu cannot see any truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth,” Yogi Adityanath said during a public meeting at Keoti, Bihar.Alleging the Mahagathbandhan to be colluding with the mafia in the state, Adityanath added, "These people cannot see the development done by the NDA people. These three people hug and mingle with the family mafias, and disrupt the security of the state.”

The Keoti Assembly constituency is set to witness a four-way battle for the seat. As BJP's Murari Mohan Jha looks to retain his seat, there is RJD's Faraz Fatmi, and Jan Suraaj's Biltu Sahani, and AIMIM's Mohammad Anisur Rahman which are looking for an upset against the MLA. Before Jha, it was RJD's Fatmi who represented the seat, making the electoral contest a close contest as two familiar faces looked to come back and represent the people of Keoti.

Bihar assembly consists of 243 seats for which the elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.



(With inputs from ANI)