IMA sends legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over viral video, Patanjali reacts

In a major trouble for yoga guru Ramdev, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sent a legal notice to Baba Ramdev for his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine.

Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust reacted to IMA's action and asserted that the allegations leveled by the IMA against Ramdev that he has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy is wrong.

Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust said in a statement that Baba Ramdev did not make any comments to defame allopathy and he was just reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral.

"He was reading out a forwarded WhatsApp message received by him and various other members who were participating in the event," said Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust."Ramdev has utmost regards for doctors and support staff who have been working day and night during such a challenging time of the pandemic," it added.

On Saturday, the IMA had slammed Baba Ramdev and has demanded that the "Union Health Minister either accept the accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act."

"IMA brings to the notice of our Hon. Health minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that `modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai` (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the IMA statement read.