IMA ponzi scam: Main accused Mansoor Khan brought to Bengaluru by ED, being questioned

Khan was arrested in New Delhi by the ED after he arrived in India from Dubai.

He will be produced before Special PMLA court in Bengaluru today where the agency will seek his custodial remand.

Khan was arrested in New Delhi by the ED on Friday was questioned by the agency. Khan, who had fled to Dubai, flew back to India and was arrested on landing in Delhi, the ED said in a statement.

The SIT said that its sources in Dubai persuaded him to come back and submit himself before the law.

After producing him before a local court in Delhi which granted ED a transit remand of Khan, he was brought to Bengaluru where he is being interrogated at the ED office.

A lookout circular was issued against him by both SIT and ED and he would be handed over according to procedure, the SIT said.

More than one lakh people had invested in the IMA Jewels which started 17 companies. Khan invited people, mostly Muslims, to invest in five companies, said the SIT, adding that Rs 4,084 crore was invested in the company.

He has to refund approximately Rs 1,400 crore to his investors, the SIT said.

Around one and half months ago, Khan had fled to Dubai leaving thousands of investors in lurch.

Khan had promised them that he would return to India and refund their money.

Based on thousands of complaints, the SIT registered a case against him and others. It has so far arrested 22 people, including Khan, 12 directors of the firm, deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district Vijay Shankar, assistant commissioner L C Nagaraj, a Bangalore Development Authority officer, a nominated corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and a village accountant.

Before fleeing he had accused Shivajinagar Congress MLA R Roshan Baig of taking Rs 400 crore and not returning it.

Baig categorically refuted the charge, terming it false and frivolous. The MLA who had rebelled against the party was suspended for anti-party activities.

Baig then joined the bandwagon of rebel MLAs who resigned.

The SIT had served him a notice to depose before it on July 15, but he sought time till July 26. The SIT then asked him to be present before it on July 19.

The day Baig was supposed to appear before SIT, he planned to fly to Mumbai by a special chartered plane but the SIT detained him and quizzed him extensively.

The SIT released Baig and asked him to appear on July 19.

