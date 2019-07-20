IMA ponzi scam: Main accused Mansoor Khan brought to Bengaluru by ED, being questioned

Headlines

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Explained: Why did Chandrayaan 2 fail? Can these mistakes be repeated in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

Rinku Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 IPL stars who failed to make it to India's T20 squad for WI tour

Unease grows as US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine despite global opposition

Most dangerous female criminals in the world

8 most action-packed scenes in Jawan prevue

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Wrestlers meet sports minister Anurag Thakur, to suspend protest till June 15

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at BJP government in US, says Modi is 'misusing' agencies

Japan set to release tones of toxic Fukushima water; China, South Korea angry, but why? | Explained

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homeindia

india

IMA ponzi scam: Main accused Mansoor Khan brought to Bengaluru by ED, being questioned

Khan was arrested in New Delhi by the ED after he arrived in India from Dubai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 11:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

He will be produced before Special PMLA court in Bengaluru today where the agency will seek his custodial remand.

Khan was arrested in New Delhi by the ED on Friday was questioned by the agency. Khan, who had fled to Dubai, flew back to India and was arrested on landing in Delhi, the ED said in a statement.

The SIT said that its sources in Dubai persuaded him to come back and submit himself before the law.

After producing him before a local court in Delhi which granted ED a transit remand of Khan, he was brought to Bengaluru where he is being interrogated at the ED office.

A lookout circular was issued against him by both SIT and ED and he would be handed over according to procedure, the SIT said.

More than one lakh people had invested in the IMA Jewels which started 17 companies. Khan invited people, mostly Muslims, to invest in five companies, said the SIT, adding that Rs 4,084 crore was invested in the company.

He has to refund approximately Rs 1,400 crore to his investors, the SIT said.

Around one and half months ago, Khan had fled to Dubai leaving thousands of investors in lurch.

Khan had promised them that he would return to India and refund their money.

Based on thousands of complaints, the SIT registered a case against him and others. It has so far arrested 22 people, including Khan, 12 directors of the firm, deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district Vijay Shankar, assistant commissioner L C Nagaraj, a Bangalore Development Authority officer, a nominated corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and a village accountant.

Before fleeing he had accused Shivajinagar Congress MLA R Roshan Baig of taking Rs 400 crore and not returning it.

Baig categorically refuted the charge, terming it false and frivolous. The MLA who had rebelled against the party was suspended for anti-party activities.

Baig then joined the bandwagon of rebel MLAs who resigned.

The SIT had served him a notice to depose before it on July 15, but he sought time till July 26. The SIT then asked him to be present before it on July 19.

The day Baig was supposed to appear before SIT, he planned to fly to Mumbai by a special chartered plane but the SIT detained him and quizzed him extensively.

The SIT released Baig and asked him to appear on July 19. 

(With PTI inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday

Vicky Kaushal had 'reservations' about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'It's not always about revival of big screen business'

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

OCD: How to manage obsessive-compulsive disorder?

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh reacts to Cyrus Broacha's breakdown in BB OTT 2: 'I have experienced panic attacks'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE