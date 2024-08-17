Twitter
IMA nationwide strike LIVE Updates: Doctors' protest against Kolkata rape-murder case begins, medical services hit

The IMA has called this strike in response to the ongoing protests in Kolkata following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 07:42 AM IST

IMA nationwide strike LIVE Updates: Doctors' protest against Kolkata rape-murder case begins, medical services hit
Doctors nationwide have begun a 24-hour strike from 6 am on Saturday (August 17) to 6 am on Sunday (August 18). The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced this nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday.

The IMA has called this strike in response to the ongoing protests in Kolkata following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

According to the IMA's statement, routine outpatient services and elective surgeries will be suspended during the strike. However, essential services will continue to operate as usual.

"All essential services will be maintained, and casualties will be attended to. Routine OPDs will not be operational, and elective surgeries will be postponed. The withdrawal of services applies to all sectors where modern medicine doctors are providing care. The IMA seeks the nation's support in standing with its doctors for this just cause," the statement read.

Here are the live updates:

7.30 am: 

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

The incident triggered massive protests. On Wednesday, the protest ground and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, forcing the security personnel to disperse the crowd.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
