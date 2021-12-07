IMA issues grave warning on possibility of ‘massive third wave’ due to Omicron variant

One of the country’s top medical body, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned against a massive third wave of COVID-19 if adequate precautions are not taken. IMA’s warning comes in light of the recent rise in cases of the new Omicron variant in several states across the country. First found in South Africa and Botswana, Omicron was designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. India has reported 23 cases of the new highly-mutated COVID-19 strain so far.

In a press conference on Monday, the IMA said that the scientific evidence at hand and case experiences for countries where the new variant originated mean that Omicron is highly penetrable and will lead to more people being affected. It reportedly said, “At a time when India is limping back to normalcy, this is a great setback. If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave."

IMA also urged the government to accelerate the process for the proposed vaccination of children aged between 12 and 18 years. It said, “At this juncture, IMA also appeals to the government to officially announce additional dose (of vaccine) be given to healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals to augment the immunity.”

The Omicron variant has been detected in over 30 countries. Amid the case rise, the Indian government tightened COVID-19 measures for international passengers, particularly for travellers arriving from one of the designated high-risk countries.