'Illegal, unconstitutional and shameful': Sonia Gandhi targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row; Nadda hits back

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Centre saying that the Israeli software used for "snooping" on activists, journalists and political persons was acquired by the government.

WhatsApp has said that an Israeli spyware Pegasus was used to spy upon Indian journalists and human rights activists among hundred targeted globally.

Addressing her party leaders at a meeting in New Delhi, Mrs Gandhi blamed the held the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible and said, "The latest shocking revelation that through the Israeli Pegasus software acquired by the Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and political persons have taken place."

"These activities are not only illegal and unconstitutional, they are shameful," she said.

The ruling BJP hit back on Twitter.

"While the Govt has already clarified its stand on this issue, perhaps Mrs Gandhi could enlighten the nation about who at 10 Janpath authorised snooping on Shri Pranab Mukherjee when he was a minister in UPA & Gen VK Singh when he was the Army Chief," BJP working president JP Nadda said.

Attacking the Modi government over the issue, the Congress had on Thursday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

The Centre had asked WhatsApp to explain with the Facebook-owned company saying that it had notified the government in May about the breach.