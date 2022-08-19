Search icon
Illegal mining case: Retired High Court judge to investigate killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh

As stated in the announcement, the commission will investigate the events leading up to Singh's assault and recommend actions to stop such situations.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

The Haryana government has announced the appointment of a commission of inquiry to look into the July 19 incident involving police officer Surender Singh, who was allegedly run over by a dump truck in Nuh while participating in a raid against unlawful stone mining.

According to the announcement made by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad on Thursday, Justice L N Mittal, a retired judge from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, will serve as the sole member of the probe commission.

As stated in the announcement, the commission will investigate the events leading up to Singh's assault and recommend actions to stop such situations from happening again and to stop unauthorized mining in the area.

READ | Amid BJP vs AAP over excise policy, New York Times breaks silence on Manish Sisodia ‘paid news’ reports

"The commission shall complete the inquiry and submit its report to the state government of Haryana within a period of one month from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette or such extended period as approved by the chief minister from time to time. The commission can devise its own procedure for conducting the inquiry subject to provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952," the notification read.

Anil Vij, the state's home minister, recently declared that the government would establish a panel to investigate illegal mining on all fronts. The dumper truck is said to have run down Singh, the former deputy superintendent of police for Tauru, after he signalled for the vehicle to stop. Twelve persons have so far been taken into custody in relation to the killing.

(With inputs from PTI)

