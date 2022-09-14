Madhya Pradesh: Rape accused faces bulldozer action, 'illegally constructed' house razed to ground

Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh authorities have demolished the illegally constructed house of a school bus driver in Bhopal who has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old nursery student in the presence of a lady attendant.

Authorities said the official reason for the demolition of his house situated in the Shahpura area of Bhopal was 'illegal construction'. The demolition took place under the supervision of the police.

As per reports, the incident came to light when her mother noticed that the girl's clothing has been replaced with an extra set kept in her bag. When the mother asked the school principal and her teacher, both denied having changed her clothes.

Later on, the girl started complaining of pain in her genitals. After being taken into confidence, the girl told her parents about the incident. The parents went to the school the next day to complain to the authorities and the child identified the driver, the official said.

The girl's parents filed a police complaint on Monday following which a probe was launched into the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376-AB (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress media department in charge of KK Mishra sought the resignation of minister Narottam Mishra, claiming the law and order situation had deteriorated and that girls and women were not safe under the BJP rule in the state.

A similar stance was taken in the Raj Niwas rape case that happened on March 28, 2022. Illegal parts of the under-construction shopping complex of Sanjay Tripathi, the national president of the All India Brahmin Mahasabha, who patronized Mahant Sitaram Das were demolished on orders of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Raj Niwas, a government-run guesthouse in Rewa. Sanjay Tripathi, Anshul Mishra and Tausif Khan, the associates of Mahant Sitaram Das, the main accused in the famous Raj Niwas rape case, were presented in the court and sent to the Central Jail.

