IL&FS case: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi appears before ED

Headlines

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

'Trying to persuade me': Sharad Pawar says NCP will not go with BJP

'Kohli wanted to win, but...': Former Pakistan skipper drops bombshell ahead of Asia Cup

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

Meet Roshini Sangwan, woman who weight lifts even at 68 with trainer son

Superfoods to increase sperm count

Diabetes tips: Worst foods for diabetic patients

Meet the beautiful wife of legendary bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

HomeIndia

India

IL&FS case: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi appears before ED

He said that the agency had not sent any questionnaire to him and assured cooperation in the investigation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 03:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Unmesh Joshi, son of former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here on Monday for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL.

"I received a notice on Friday night. I have come to meet ED officers today. It must be about Kohinoor (Kohinoor building case)," Joshi told reporters outside the ED office here.

He said that the agency had not sent any questionnaire to him and assured cooperation in the investigation.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West).

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has also been summoned by the ED in the case.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Odisha: 16 students injured in lightning strike in Kendrapara

Gadar 2 movie review: Sunny Deol turns back the clock in loud, hyperviolent film that brilliantly plays to the gallery

Independence Day 2023: When was 'Jana Gana Mana' adopted as India's National Anthem?

Meet world’s oldest billionaire: 101-year-old WWII pilot founded Rs 29000 crore firm, not an Indian, his net worth is...

Meet woman who set Guinness World Record for longest beard on a female

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE