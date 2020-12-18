Headlines

India

India

IKEA sets up second store in Navi Mumbai amid COVID-19; know guidelines before visiting

The store is located near the Turbhe local railway station. It spans over 5.3 lakh sq ft and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:26 PM IST

The furniture retailer IKEA has now opened up its second store in Navi Mumbai on December 17. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish furniture maker has taken several steps to ensure the safety of customers.

Furthermore, the number of people allowed to enter the store will be limited.

The store is located near the Turbhe local railway station. It spans over 5.3 lakh sq ft and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.

IKEA has introduced contactless temperature checks for visitors and made it mandatory to wear face masks for everyone. 

However, visitors will have to pre-book slots before visiting the store. The customers will have to fill an online registration form to visit the store during particular slots. 

The Swedish furniture maker has also introduced Click & Collect’ service. Through this service, a customer can order online and collect furniture from the store car park. The service is offered at a flat rate of Rs 200. The service was introduced to maintain contactless service.

It will also run a restaurant, which will be available to all the customers that visit the store. The IKEA Café will be open for takeaways.

The people interested in visiting the store are advised to maintain proper social distancing. A queue system is placed to manage entry into the store.

The only other IKEA store is in  Hyderabad. The Hyderabad store of the furnishing retailer is managed by 820 workers, 41% of whom are women. People in the store also speak 18 different languages for better communication.

Besides, it has online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. 

