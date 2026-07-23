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IIT Madras direct students to remove Instagram videos supporting Jantar Mantar protest

As the students across the country have been protesting in different ways with many of them filming incidents at protest site and their own showing banners and other activities, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has asked its students to remove the videos posted on their Instagram accounts. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

IIT Madras direct students to remove Instagram videos supporting Jantar Mantar protest
IIT Madras has asked its students to remove videos supporting CJP protest
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As the students across the country have been protesting in different ways with many of them filming incidents at protest site and their own showing banners and other activities, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has asked its students to remove the videos posted on their Instagram accounts. 

An IIT Madras student, without revealing identity, said, "The university asked us to take down the Instagram videos in support of the student protests." 

The student also said that the Dean asked them to follow the directions. "Guys, we were asked by the Dean to take down the posts related to the Jantar Mantar protests. Our faculty advisor was called. We will be taking down those posts, including the solidarity video. Since you guys had contributed to the video, we thought it was important to let you know," reads a message received by an IIT Madras student. 

The move by IIT Madras came after a short video showing students holding a banner that read, "Solidarity with Jantar Mantar protest. Solidarity with Wangchuk and students on hunger strike. Students' lives matter, etc.," went viral on social media platforms.  

After the NEET Paper leak incident sparked nationwide anger, Abhijeet Dipke launched his satirical "Cockroach Janta Party" Instagram handle, which grew bigger and became serious after people started joining it. It especially attracted national attention when activist Sonam Wangchuk agreed to join its protest on June 6 on the request of Dipke.  

He then started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to draw the attention of the government towards the concerns and demands of the students protesting. The primary demands of the CJP and its supporters were Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government's accountability towards the suicides by NEET aspirants and the incidents of paper leaks in the competitive examinations in the country.  

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, more and more people joining the protests, 'Sansad Chalo' march and the continuous agitation of the party further strengthened the protest and its agenda. Later, Congress party led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge organised a sit-in near PM Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.  

The CJP has continued its demand for the resignation and has also urged the government to not take any action against those who participated in the July 20 protest.  

Sonam Wangchuk has also urged the same to the government and has been updating about his health. He also said that he will continue his hunger strike. 

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