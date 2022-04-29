IIT Madras becomes Covid hotspot as 26 more test positive for virus, tally reaches 171

Health workers prepare a Covid ward amid a rise in cases, Chennai (Pic: EFE)

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) has turned into a Covid hotspot as 26 more cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total cases to 171.

So far, 171 COVID-19 cases reported from the IIT Madras, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said in a briefing yesterday.

The Health Secretary informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

Further, he said, "Few more cases have been reported in IIT Madras. These all are part of our saturation test. There is nothing to panic about. We have not closed the institution. We are ensuring that the cluster doesn`t spread to other places."

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Earlier on Wednesday, IIT Madras had 111 COVID-19 positive cases on the campus, according to the Tamil Nadu health department.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 3,377 new COVID-19 infections taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases rose to 17,801, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

