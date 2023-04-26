Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IIT Kharagpur student death: Victim’s body to be exhumed six months after death due to court’s unique order

Six months after the death of a student at IIT Kharagpur, the Calcutta Court has issued a unique order under which the body of the student will have to be exhumed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

IIT Kharagpur student death: Victim’s body to be exhumed six months after death due to court’s unique order
IIT Kharagpur student death case (Representative image)

Six months after the death of a student in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the Calcutta Court has passed a unique order as the probe regarding his death is still advancing. Due to this new order, the body of the student will now be exhumed.

IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed died under mysterious circumstances inside his hostel room at the premier institute. The IIT Kharagpur authorities had reported that the student had taken his own life, and Ahmed’s parents have alleged that it is a murder.

Now, the Calcutta Court has ordered the officials to launch a strict probe into the matter, issuing a rare order. In its order, the Calcutta Court said that third-year student Faizan Ahmed’s body will be exhumed and a second post-mortem will be conducted on the body.

According to his social media posts, Faizan had been a victim of ragging, but his parents alleged that it was not the reason behind his alleged suicide, and he had been murdered in October last year.

While issuing the order, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said, "The body of the victim has been buried as per Muslim rites at Assam. Let the body of the victim Faizan Ahmed is ordered to be exhumed. The investigating officer in the matter shall coordinate with the Assam Police and ensure that the body and/or remains are exhumed, brought to Kolkata by the State Police and a fresh post-mortem is conducted."

According to the previous post-mortem of the student, two injury marks were seen at the back of his head. There was also mysteriously no smell from the body decomposing inside the room for three days, according to the investigations.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | From IIT Bombay to IIT Hyderabad, Kharagpur, these are highest packages students received during pre-placement

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Man threatens Yogi Adityanath with girlfriend's father's phone, baffling reason revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.