IIT Kharagpur develops first-ever low-cost portable kit for rapid COVID-19 tests at Rs 400

Headlines

Flute expert Varad Kathapurkar defends remixes in music industry: 'I support the trend but feel sad that...' | Exclusive

Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, parts of north India after 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to star in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s lesser known business in Dubai is worth Rs 18,000 crore; mega UAE project is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flute expert Varad Kathapurkar defends remixes in music industry: 'I support the trend but feel sad that...' | Exclusive

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to star in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947

Healthy heart: 7 tips for stress management

High-protein meals: Easy recipes you can make using paneer

7 foods to improve digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to star in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947

Bambai Meri Jaan actor Lakshya Kochhar on show's comparisons with real-life events, shares major update on season 2

Gajraj Rao on podcast debut Chitthiyan, why he felt he wouldn't stand in front of co-stars: 'Their voice was better'

HomeIndia

India

IIT Kharagpur develops first-ever low-cost portable kit for rapid COVID-19 tests at Rs 400

While other test kits are limited to a certain number of samples it can test, this portable rapid test kit can continue testing samples after a mere replacement of the paper cartridge post each test.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 06:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At a time when the coronavirus has gripped the entire country by panic, researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a portable rapid low-cost test kit to detect COVID-19. This first-of-its-kind device can test each sample at the cost of Rs.400 and the test results can be ascertained within one hour. The results will later be available in a smartphone application. 

With a special feature of being a portable test kit, the tests can be conducted at any given location acting as an alternative to specialised laboratory equipment. 

While other test kits are limited to a certain number of samples it can test, this portable rapid test kit can continue testing samples after a mere replacement of the paper cartridge post each test.  

Professor Suman Chakraborty from the Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Kharagpur, and Dr. Arindam Mondal from the School of BioScience, IIT Kharagpur, came up with the concept of a portable non-invasive rapid detection test for COVID-19. This test kit takes the testing mechanism to a whole new level that comes at an affordable cost and minimal infrastructural support. 

“The greater challenge is the complete elimination of the need for any specialized infrastructure and ensuring the possibility of conducting tests at a large scale at low cost without compromised accuracy. The RT-PCR based tests suffer from a compelling constraint of requiring an elaborate laboratory-infrastructure and support system including the operational and maintenance cost, to perform the tests,” said Chakraborty.  

According to the researches of IIT Kharagpur who worked on this device, say that the device has been proven to produce no false result with remarkable accuracy and sensitivity compatible with standard RT-PCR tests. 

“The unique portable device developed by the IIT Kharagpur researchers has not only been validated for the diagnostics of COVID-19 but also been designed to be capable of detecting any other kind of RNA virus by following the same generic procedure. The impact of this, therefore, is long-lasting, empowered by the capability of detecting unforeseen viral pandemics in the coming years that may potentially endanger human lives time and again,” said Mondal. 

This apart, IIT Kharagpur is ready for the commercialization of the product. Any corporate or start-up can approach the Institute for technology licensing and commercial scale of production. The Institute is open to tie-ups, including a mode where the government intervenes with regards to meeting our low-cost healthcare objective for the under-served community as a policy measure to protect the interest of public health amidst the pandemic situation, instead of merely developing a strong profit-oriented model. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi, LS Speaker OM Birla, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Boney Kapoor reveals if Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor before marriage: 'We had no choice'

US Government shutdown: Crisis averted for 45 days, federal agencies to continue function for now

'Shameful': Elon Musk criticises Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech' in Canada

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today, check his complete schedule

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE