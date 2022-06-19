IIT Kanpur student drowns while taking bath in Ganga, another rescued

IIT Kanpur said in a statement the student's relatives have been informed.

An IIT Kanpur student drowned in river Ganga on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Chanchal Kumar Meena of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The police said two students had been drowning, one was rescued by the locals.

The two IIT Kanpur students were part of a group of 10 that had gone to take a dip in the holy river. IIT Kanpur issued a statement regarding the incident. It said the group went to the Atal Ghat at the Ganga Barrage. They took baths in Ganga. Chanchal Kumar, a Civil Engineering student, however, drowned. The incident took place at 7 am.

Professional divers pulled out the body at 11.30 am. The relatives have been informed and they are on their way to Kanpur.

"Chanchal Kumar's parents and relatives have been informed of the tragedy and are on their way to Kanpur. The Institute mourns the untimely loss of a bright young mind and prays that God gives his family and friends the strength to bear this loss," the statement added.

With inputs from PTI