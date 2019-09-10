Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

India

IIT-Kanpur professor removed after foreign student accuses him of 'inappropriate conduct'

The woman had also informed her country's embassy besides filing a complaint with the institute.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 09:27 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday removed a senior faculty member from teaching responsibilities after a foreign student accused him of "inappropriate conduct".

The woman had also informed her country's embassy besides filing a complaint with the women's cell of the premiere institution following which the administration launched a probe into her allegation. 

"Last week, a complaint was filed by a girl student against a faculty member for inappropriate conduct. The Internal Complaints Committee of the institute started investigations under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act following Supreme Court guidelines," Manindra Agrawal, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur said. 

Immediately, on the recommendations of ICC, the said faculty member was removed from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was registered, he said. 

IIT Kanpur has a zero-tolerance policy against any deviant behaviour and strict actions would be initiated once the recommendations of the ICC are submitted, he said in a statement. 

