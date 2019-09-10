IIT-Kanpur professor removed after foreign student accuses him of 'inappropriate conduct'

The woman had also informed her country's embassy besides filing a complaint with the institute.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday removed a senior faculty member from teaching responsibilities after a foreign student accused him of "inappropriate conduct".

The woman had also informed her country's embassy besides filing a complaint with the women's cell of the premiere institution following which the administration launched a probe into her allegation.

"Last week, a complaint was filed by a girl student against a faculty member for inappropriate conduct. The Internal Complaints Committee of the institute started investigations under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act following Supreme Court guidelines," Manindra Agrawal, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur said.

Immediately, on the recommendations of ICC, the said faculty member was removed from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was registered, he said.

IIT Kanpur has a zero-tolerance policy against any deviant behaviour and strict actions would be initiated once the recommendations of the ICC are submitted, he said in a statement.