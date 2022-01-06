IIT Guwahati declared containment zone after 60 students test positive for COVID-19

The Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT) Guwahati campus was declared a containment zone after 60 students tested positive for COVID-19 on January 5, Wednesday.

As per officials and the government order, no one will be able to enter or exit the campus.

As per reports, the new guest house of the IIT campus has been said to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

Assam: IIT, Guwahati declared as containment zone after 60 COVID cases detected on its campus pic.twitter.com/2XPajbflsd — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

As per a news channel, for those who tested positive, their samples have been sent for further genome sequencing and the patients have very mild symptoms.

Apparently, all infected students had returned from their homes and were staying inside the premises of the campus.

Meanwhile, all those who tested negative have been asked to remain inside their rooms and take all safety measures. However, classes will be conducted virtually as of now.

Currently, contact tracing is being conducted and all those who were planning to return to campus have been asked to cancel their travel.

Meanwhile, Assam recorded 475 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours.