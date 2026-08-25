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IIT Delhi forms external committee to probe student's death, expresses 'profound sorrow'

The statement came after protests rocked the campus, with demonstrators seeking institutional accountability over the student's death.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 10:16 PM IST

IIT Delhi forms external committee to probe student's death, expresses 'profound sorrow'
The student, who was pursuing an MSc in Physics, reportedly jumped to death on the campus.
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The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) on Tuesday issued a statement on the death of a 31-year-old MSc student, saying it was constituting an external inquiry committee to probe the circumstances leading to the incident. "IIT Delhi expresses its profound sorrow and deep shock at the tragic demise…the Institute stands with his family and friends in this moment of immense grief," the top college said. The statement came after protests rocked the campus, with demonstrators seeking institutional accountability over the student's death.

On Saturday (August 22), the student, who was pursuing an MSc degree in Physics, reportedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of the institute's Lecture Hall Complex. The incident led to protests on the campus, with students demanding resignation of the dean, associate deans of the Students’ Welfare Office, and the head of the physics department.

The protesting students said in a demand charter: "We demand an independent investigation into the lapses committed by the administration that made the student take his life, address issues like non-allocation of housing facility, denial of academic projects...clear disclosure of the institute’s mental health protocol regarding students seeking counselling. We also demand the resignation of the dean and associate deans (ADSW and ADHM) in the students affairs office and the head of the department, physics, and we demand the family of the student to be compensated adequately and compassionately with ₹1 crore."

In Tuesday's statement, IIT-D also said that the deceased student's friends had raised some concerns earlier this year, after which he was referred to the institute hospital. "He was assessed and supported by the Institute Psychiatrist, following which his family informed that they want to take him to a specialised hospital. Thereafter, he underwent approximately one month of inpatient treatment at the specialised hospital before being discharged," the statement read. The institute added that the student's request to withdraw from second and third semesters were also approved and that medical advice continued to recommend parental supervision.

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