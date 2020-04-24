IIT Delhi develops cheap RT-PCR kits for COVID-19 testing, gets approval from ICMR

At a time when a huge number of kits are needed in the country to test for coronavirus and most of the kits which have come from countries like China, are faulty, Indian scientists have proved that they aren't behind when it comes to innovation. IIT Delhi has prepared an RT-PCR kit which will help in testing for COVID-19 infections correctly.

Developed by the researchers of Kusuma School of Biological Sciences, IIT Delhi, the kit has received a green signal from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after necessary checks and investigation. Now this kit can be used to perform tests across the country.

This kit will be available in the market soon. IIT-Delhi is already in talks with two companies.

The testing kits an be used to provide accurate results and that too at a reasonable cost.

Notably, the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country have increased the government's concern. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, the number of cofirmed cases has crossed 23 thousand. While the death toll has increased to 718, 4749 patients have recovered and gone back to their homes.

At the same time, there is news of a relief. So far, 8 states and union territories of the country have been declared completely free from coronavirus. The latest case is of Tripura where all the patients of COVID-19 have been cured. At the same time, Goa and Manipur are also included in those states where the outbreak of COVID-19 has subsided. These states have also become free from the virus